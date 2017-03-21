Sittin’ Sidewayz: Paul Wall & Baby Bash Avoid Indictment On Drug Charges

What year is it again???

Jury Declines To Indict Paul Wall And Baby Bash On Drug Charges

Two Houston artists are celebrating today after the drug charges were pending against them. As previously reported Paul Wall and Baby Bash were arrested in December after a police raid today for the distribution and manufacturing of a controlled substance.

That controlled substance turned out to be THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high, after authorities alleged that they were selling weed out of the Paradise Smoke Shop.

According to ABC 13, five people were indicted on drug charges for their alleged roles in the shop and declined to indict five others including Baby Bash and Paul Wall.

Texas also has a Misdemeanor Marijuana Diversion Program that offers persons who meet certain criteria the option to avoid being charged and prosecuted for misdemeanor amounts of marijuana if they successfully complete a rehabilitative program on decision making.

Baby Bash is also celebrating their dismissal on Instagram.

I wanna thank my Lawyer the best @cam2law and everyone who believed the TRUTH!! Im so glad Common Sense was Used! #CaseDismissed A post shared by Ronnie Rey (@babybash) on Mar 21, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Congrats to Paul Wall and Baby Bash.

