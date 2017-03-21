Gilber Arenas’ Baby Mama “On The Run” After Judge Issues Warrant In STD Legal Battle

Judge Issues Bench Warrant Against Laura Govan

Gilbert Arena is probably at home collecting memes and screenshots, carefully thinking of ways to roast his baby mama– Laura Govan, formerly of Basketball Wives. They have a very rocky legal battle happening right now where Gilbert is trying to collect a $110,000 settlement from Govan. The two share four kids together.

The former NBA baller successfully sued Govan last year for defamation after she claimed he had STD’s and made slanderous statements in the public about him. According to The Dirty, Arenas and Govan were set to appear in court March 8th of this year and Laura was a no-show. This allegedly didn’t sit well with the Judge, who then put out a bench warrant against Laura Govan for failure to appear in court.

The court date was for Laura to cough up an assets and show her earnings in order to pay up to her baby daddy. Sounds like she’s trying to hold on to her coins for as long as she can. Anyhow, we check her instagram account and Laura stays looking good. Hit the flip to see how she’s been deferring that settlement money.