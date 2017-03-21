21-Year-Old Mother To Be Killed When Boyfriend Uses Her As Shield In Police Shootout

Alteria Woods, 21, had a lot to look forward to. The young woman was expecting her first child and was four months pregnant. But her life was cut short on Sunday morning after she was shot and killed during a S.W.A.T. raid on the home of her boyfriend, the father of her unborn child. Her boyfriend is accused of causing her death. A Florida CBS affiliate reports that Andrew Coffee IV, 23, and his father, Andrew Coffee III, 38, were the targets during a raid carried out by Indian River County deputies. It was reportedly set up in response to recent shootings in the Gifford, Fla. area (including the shooting death of Deputy Garry Chambliss) and over the fact that the Coffee house is known as a drug house.

Police traveled to the home before 6 a.m. on Sunday, and when they got there, Coffee III was apprehended after stepping outside. He reportedly tussled with officers but was still arrested. As for his son, it was Coffee IV who allegedly started firing at police through a bedroom window, shooting a deputy who is expected to be fine. Woods found herself in the crossfire while in the home after Coffee allegedly hid behind her as the shootout took place. That’s the story according to Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar.

Renée Elise Goldsberry: Telling Stories People Should Know Puts “Actors On The Level Of Nurses And Doctors”

Next month, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” will debut on HBO, and the movie’s stars, Oprah and Renée Elise Goldsberry, will also make their debut on the cover of Essence magazine’s April issue.

In the television drama, Goldsberry portrays Henrietta, the African American woman whose cells from a cervical cancer diagnosis were taken without her knowledge and used in research that forever changed the course of cancer treatment. Lacks own family wasn’t made aware of the existence of Henrietta’s cell lines until 1975, with many others not learning of this story until Rebecca Skloot’s 2010 book, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. It’s for that reason, Goldsberry said her role as an actress in this film is so important.

“I love the opportunity to tell stories that people should know,” Goldsberry told Essence.“I think it puts what we do as actors on the level of nurses and doctors. It takes us out of this idea of entertainment into an act of service.”

LeBron James Salutes Man Who Broke Up A Viral Video Fight

LeBron James took time out of his busy professional basketball schedule to weigh in on a viral fight video that’s been making the rounds on the Internet. The Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star praised a gentleman in the street fight clip who broke up a fight between two young boys and gave them a lesson on life to boot.

“So dope!!! #Salute the homie who stepped in and spoke real to our young generation. We all need a word or 2 to help!” tweeted James late Monday (March 20) night to his 34.5 million followers.

In the video, originally posted by @DubOnDaBeatz, doesn’t identify what city the video was filmed. What is most notable is that the unidentified gentleman spit real life bars about how Black teens fighting in the streets isn’t a good look as they approach adulthood.

Of course, some of the kids thought the OG’s passionate concern was all jokes but they should be commended for stopping the fighting and actually standing at rapt attention when he spoke.

