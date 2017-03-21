Jesus Take The Wheel: Uncle Finds Teenage Niece Being Gang Raped On Facebook Live

Chicago Teen Raped On Facebook Live

A Chicago teenager who spent the weekend with her uncle, left on Sunday after church to resume her weekly activities. Reginald King says that days after his niece departed from him, he came across a graphic Facebook Live stream where she was being raped but up to six guys. The Chicago Tribune reports that Reginald was shocked, “It was very, very graphic. She’s pulled toward the bed” he said.

The High School Freshman wasn’t returned home safely until Tuesday morning, when cops found her walking a few black away from her home. Police say they are working on identifying who the thugs are in the video who forced themselves on the girl. The disturbing part it, that the video had up to 40 viewers at one point, and no one bothered to contact police and help identify any of the alleged attackers.

UPDATE: CPD making good progress identifying persons of interest in 10th Dist assault. Interviews ongoing but no formal suspects named yet — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 21, 2017

