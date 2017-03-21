Bump Watch: The Precious Blueprint Twinsies Are Giving Mama Bey Bey A Rougher Pregnancy Ride Than Blue Ivy

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 18, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

Beyoncé Embracing Her Pregnancy Experience With Twins

Beysus isn’t having an easy pregnancy with Blueprint 1 and Blueprint 2 but word on the curb is she’s embracing it anyway.

According to E! Online reports, even though Beyoncé is “harder time this pregnancy with keeping up her energy,” she is still having a great experience.

“She loves being pregnant,” the insider says.

When it comes down to the Coachella cancellation — the source says Bey wanted to go through with her performance this year but because she “always” pushes herself — which is precisely what the doctor advised her not to do, she put the performance off until next year.

As probably to be expected, Mama Bey is following a pretty healthy diet, but the source says she’s not denying herself cravings:

“She splurges when she wants to and hasn’t taken her weight gain as a negative thing. She is a confident woman in her skin whatever size she is [and] embraces it.”

She’s not the only one embracing her skin either! The source says the coupled up Carters remain in a great place as they anticipate the birth of their twinsies.

“The love [between Jay Z and Beyoncé] is authentic and real,” the source shares, adding, “Jay is a good dad and husband. He’d do anything for Bey.”

The couple have learned the sex of the twins, but are choosing to remain quiet — so we guess y’all can keep trying to decipher the babies genders from Bey’s earrings and bra straps. Let us know what you come up with!