Um…Who Asked? Jason Derulo Says THIS Is The Reason He Can’t Date Nicki Minaj

Jason Derulo Says He’s Unable To Date Nicki Minaj

Even though the two are on a new song together, Jason Derulo wants to make sure you know there’s nothing going on between him and Nicki — though he clearly believes that would be a good look. As he just told Page Six:

“I think Nicki is beautiful, super talented, all the above. I would date her if I wasn’t involved.”

Yes, Jason “accidentally” spilled the beans that he’s in a relationship with SOMEBODY — though he won’t get into specifics about who — and says that’s the only think holding him back from shooting his shot with Nicki.

“I’m not single. I’m keeping it on the low. I’ve been trying to. I’m trying to do it different this time because every other time, it didn’t work.”

Awww, poor lil thang. But don’t feel too sorry for Jason just yet. Even though he just spent his prior breath talking about his new relationship that he wants to work so bad…Jason went on to detail how “lit” his DMs are with lots of thirsties showing what they’ve got…

“I get all kinds of girls busting it wide open…doing things, playing with things. They’re doing videos where there’s like one thing moving and then the rest of the video is a still. It’s 2017. New s–t is on the horizon.”

Welp. He clearly wanted to get all that off his chest, if you’re interested. Ladies, are you going to send Mr. Derulo some DMs, now that you know he’s looking?

Splash