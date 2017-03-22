Exclusive Preview Clip Of “Shots Fired,” FOX Event Series Premiering Tonight! [Video]

“Shots Fired” Clip Reveals Main Characters Start Out At Odds With One Another

We’re so excited, the day has finally arrived. We’ve already had a chance to see the first episode of “Shots Fired” but the rest of the world gets to see it tonight when it airs on FOX at 8PM EST.

What did you think of the exclusive clip from the series? As you can probably tell, Sanaa Lathan’s character, investigator Ashe and prosecutor Preston Terry (played by Stephan James) address had some pretty negative first impressions of each other.

Here’s a little more info on “Shots Fired”:

“Shots Fired” is a compelling event series examining the dangerous aftermath of racially charged shootings in a small Southern town. The timely series stars Sanaa Lathan (“The Perfect Guy”), Stephan James (“Race,” “Selma”), Academy Award-, Emmy Award- and Golden Globe-winning actress Helen Hunt (“As Good As It Gets,” “The Sessions”), Academy Award- and Golden Globe-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss (“Jaws,” “Madoff”) and Stephen Moyer (“The Bastard Executioner,” “True Blood”).

So, will you be watching?