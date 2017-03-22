Future Who? Scottie And Larsa Pippen Caught Happily Coupled Up And Rick Ross Album Event In Miami

Scottie And Larsa Pippen Caught Cuddling At Rick Ross Party

JetSmarter hosted an exclusive dinner party at The Forge in Miami on Sunday night in celebration of Rick Ross’ new album release, “Rather You Than Me.”

But even though Ricky Rozay was the guest of the hour…guests couldn’t help but notice that Scottie and Larsa Pippen were carrying on like Future Hndrxxx never happened to their marriage:

As one eyewitness told Page Six:

“They were holding hands . . . very lovey-dovey. They kept whispering in each other’s ears. It was as if they’d never split up.”

Hey, love is some strong stuff! Good thing they were able to make it through their hardships…

Other notable guests at the event included Meek Mill — still bandaged up from his run-in — Trina, Rudy Gay, Sam Sneak and Benny Pough, among others.

VIP attendees chose between Chef Amaris Jones’ famous Southern-style Fried Chicken or his gourmet Canadian Salmon. And of course, there was also plenty of Rick Ross’ signature Belaire Champagne flowing all evening long.

Sounds like a recipe for reconciliation. And we’re sure that rock Scottie slapped on her hand a few months back didn’t hurt either…