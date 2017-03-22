Jenny From The Block: J.Lo Reveals That She Was So Broke She Only Ate One Slice Of Pizza A Day Before “Selena”

Jennifer Lopez Talks Humble Beginnings As A Dancer

Way back in the day, before Jennifer Lopez was raking in millions in the box office, selling records, touring the world, and switching up eligible rich men like shoes…isht was rough for everyone’s favorite fly girl.

With the 20th Anniversary of “Selena” coming up, Jennifer revealed that before that big break rolled in, she was living hand-to-mouth, making close to nothing as a dancer in NYC. As she revealed during a recent press day for her new NBC dance competion show “World of Dance,” via Page Six:

“I remember only getting to have one piece of pizza every day when I was a dancer. That’s how I lived. I did that for a couple of years before I got my first big job. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Well after living that way…we’re sure she appreciates the little things…like diamonds from Drake and private jet living.

Wouldn’t you?