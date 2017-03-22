Shook Ones: Omarosa Dreamed Up Some BS Reason To Skip Her Appearance On “The Daily Show” With Trevor Noah

Omarosa Runs From “Daily Show” Appearance

Trump’s African American, Omarosa Manigault — btw, did you realize she had a last name? — anywho, she failed to make a scheduled appearance on the Daily Show.

The reason she gave? Well, just watch.

SMH. She honestly thought her crazy and often very rude self appearing on the show would be more headline gathering than the fact that Trump is a total nutbag and even the white house is kind of admitting it at this point??

Okay, girl…

Splash