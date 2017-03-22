Five Angry White Dudes Sue Diddy’s Revolt TV For “Reverse Discrimination”

Old White Men Sue Diddy’s Revolt Network For Alleged “Reverse Discrimination”

Source: Page Six.

Five former employees of Revolt TV came together at a Manhattan Supreme Court to file a lawsuit against the network for “reverse discrimination”. The middle-aged white employees worked on the popular show “The Breakfast Club” and claim they were fired for not being hip and black by the network’s Executive Vice President Val Boreland. The experienced producers corroborate that Boreland treat them with “less respect” than black employees, being rude and condescending to them regularly while working.

The lawsuit claims “The animosity Mr. Boreland had towards Caucasians was clear”. They went on to describe the unprofessionalism of black coworkers being overlooked by bosses. That included coming late to work intoxicated and sleeping on the editing room floor. To add icing on their shot-ego cake, they were each replaced younger, “less experienced” African-Americans.

Revolt has already responded to the claims, an attorney for the channel said, “These claims are without merit and have previously been dismissed by the ECOC [Equal Employment Opportunity Commission].”

The ECOC probably figured out these dudes were in for a quick payday.