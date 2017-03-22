Heartless Ed Hartwell Somehow Thinks He Deserves Joint Custody Of Daughter With Keshia Knight Pulliam

Ed Hartwell Fights Keshia Knight Pulliam For Joint Custody Of Daughter

The audacity of this Ed Hartwell dude is remarkable. After leaving Keshia Knight Pulliam high and dry in the middle of her pregnancy, cheating on her, accusing her of infidelity AND allegedly attempting to inducing a miscarriage, Ed is still fixing his face to make demands.

According to TMZ, Hartwell is asking for joint custody of the ex-couple’s baby girl Ella Grace.

Keshia has filed legal papers to keep Ed away from Ella at all costs but he has filed a counter argument for why he should be in the child’s life.

Hartwell even has his ex-RHOA wife Lisa Wu vouching for his amazing fathering skills:

“I am never worried about my child when he is with his dad, I know his dad will do everything within his power to love, protect and provide for EJ while he is not with me.” “I am positive that [Hartwell] will put his daughter’s best interest first as he has shown with my children.”

Ed is agreeing to pay whatever child support is necessary, like that’s some kinda olive branch. SMH.

After all he put Keshia through, do you think Ed deserves joint custody of the child that he didn’t want in the first place?

Image via Instagram