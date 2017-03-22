Some Beautiful Black Matrimony-dom: Kevin Hart Hits Up Philly Comedy Club With His “Rib” Eniko

Kevin Hart And Eniko Thrilled For His “Take Your Wife To Work Day”

Kevin Hart and his lovely newlywed wife Eniko were beaming from ear to ear as they arrived at Punch Line Philly comedy club for his pop-up performance on Tuesday. It must feel really good for him to be home. He’s a Philadelphia native.

The bulky jacket that Eniko is wearing had us doing a double take for a bump at first but we popped over to her Instagram and saw she is still right and tight as ever.

i made it through class one and two, by the 3rd I was done. 😩 Rumble with HART. 💪🏽🥊 A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Mar 19, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

Ever the supportive wife, in addition to accompanying Kevin on his trip to Philly, Eniko also took part in Kevin’s Rumble With Hart #JustTrain event earlier this week.

Last nights #RumblewithHart #Justtrain event! 🥊 @rumble_boxing NYC. @kevinkwan327 📸 A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

She’s so cute. That rib is one delicious looking fun-sized snack isn’t she? Sorry Kevin, no disrespect bruh. Hit the flip for more photos of the Happy Harts.

Instagram/SplashNews