Some Beautiful Black Matrimony-dom: Kevin Hart Hits Up Philly Comedy Club With His “Rib” Eniko

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish arrive at Punch Line Philly comedy club for pop-up comedy performance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. SplashNews

Kevin Hart And Eniko Thrilled For His “Take Your Wife To Work Day”

Kevin Hart and his lovely newlywed wife Eniko were beaming from ear to ear as they arrived at Punch Line Philly comedy club for his pop-up performance on Tuesday. It must feel really good for him to be home. He’s a Philadelphia native.

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish arrive at Punch Line Philly comedy club for pop-up comedy performance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. SplashNews

The bulky jacket that Eniko is wearing had us doing a double take for a bump at first but we popped over to her Instagram and saw she is still right and tight as ever.

i made it through class one and two, by the 3rd I was done. 😩 Rumble with HART. 💪🏽🥊

A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on

Ever the supportive wife, in addition to accompanying Kevin on his trip to Philly, Eniko also took part in Kevin’s Rumble With Hart #JustTrain event earlier this week.

Last nights #RumblewithHart #Justtrain event! 🥊 @rumble_boxing NYC. @kevinkwan327 📸

A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on

She’s so cute. That rib is one delicious looking fun-sized snack isn’t she? Sorry Kevin, no disrespect bruh. Hit the flip for more photos of the Happy Harts.

Instagram/SplashNews

How sweet it is to be loved by Y O U…♥️

A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Coupled Up

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus