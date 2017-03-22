Bye Kirk! Jasmine Washington Responds To Rumors That She’s A Shady Scammer

Rumor control….

Jasmine Washington Denies Scamming Kirk Frost

During Monday’s episode of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” viewers learned a little bit more about the woman who’s accusing Kirk Frost of fathering her child.

Viewers watched as Jasmine Washington revealed that she’s not only in a relationship with accused scammer Rod Bullock, but a woman named Keanna—who also claims that she slept with Kirk.

They were laying in bed with a full face of makeup and got Keeana acting like she was asleep & sis Amina & Tara say hi cause it ain't new 💀 #LHHATL

Unfortunately for the three-way couple, several people doubted the validity of not only their coupledom, but the Kirk Frost baby claims and they’re wondering if Jasmine, Rod and Keanna are faking everything for a storyline.

Rod and Jasmine's storyline is so fake #LHHATL — B 😼 (@PrettyAuthentic) March 21, 2017

There are also rumors that Mimi Faust is right, and Rod Bullock really is a shady scammer.

As previously reported, a source also told BOSSIP that Jasmine and Rod are actually scamming Kirk and Rasheeda out of money. A source alleges that the baby really is the son of Jasmine’s ex Logan and was even named after Logan’s late father. Furthermore, they allege that Jasmine and Keanna are both “employees” of Rod, not his girlfriends.

“Jasmine had a boyfriend named Logan of 11 years whose father passed away and his name was Canon. Rod Bullock did not know that Jasmine was seeing this an and him at the same time. Jasmine actually told Logan’s mom that she was pregnant and she named her son Canon after Logan’s deceased father. She also admitted that Canon is NOT Kirk’s baby.”

According to Jasmine herself, however, that’s NOT true. She’s not a scammer and neither is Rod—but Mimi might be because she previously lied about her sextape leaking.

Shade Files: #JasmineWashington responds to rumors that she and #RodBullock are scamming #KirkFrost. She also takes shots at #MimiFaust. #LHHATL

BLOOP.

What do YOU think about Jasmine denying the scamming claims??? Something could definitely be up here….



