Bye Kirk! Jasmine Washington Responds To Rumors That She’s A Shady Scammer

Jasmine Washington Denies Scamming Kirk Frost
During Monday’s episode of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” viewers learned a little bit more about the woman who’s accusing Kirk Frost of fathering her child.
Viewers watched as Jasmine Washington revealed that she’s not only in a relationship with accused scammer Rod Bullock, but a woman named Keanna—who also claims that she slept with Kirk.
Unfortunately for the three-way couple, several people doubted the validity of not only their coupledom, but the Kirk Frost baby claims and they’re wondering if Jasmine, Rod and Keanna are faking everything for a storyline.
There are also rumors that Mimi Faust is right, and Rod Bullock really is a shady scammer.
As previously reported, a source also told BOSSIP that Jasmine and Rod are actually scamming Kirk and Rasheeda out of money. A source alleges that the baby really is the son of Jasmine’s ex Logan and was even named after Logan’s late father. Furthermore, they allege that Jasmine and Keanna are both “employees” of Rod, not his girlfriends.
“Jasmine had a boyfriend named Logan of 11 years whose father passed away and his name was Canon. Rod Bullock did not know that Jasmine was seeing this an and him at the same time. Jasmine actually told Logan’s mom that she was pregnant and she named her son Canon after Logan’s deceased father. She also admitted that Canon is NOT Kirk’s baby.”
According to Jasmine herself, however, that’s NOT true. She’s not a scammer and neither is Rod—but Mimi might be because she previously lied about her sextape leaking.
What do YOU think about Jasmine denying the scamming claims??? Something could definitely be up here….
Jasmine and Rod are adamant that Keanna really is their girlfriend.
A former LHHATL star is claiming that the storyline is fake. Ashley Ty Moore, who was previously seen on the show hooking up with Kaleena Harper…
alleges that producers wanted her to fake a three-way relationship with Kaleena and her husband. “They still tryin this storyline,” said Ashley.
Both Jasmine and Keanna are unbothered by the drama.
Our source is also claiming that Logan, Jasmine’s real baby’s father, will blindside her on an upcoming episode of LHHATL:
“When Logan shows up to film a scene about the entire situation, Jasmine is blindsided and runs out the room because she realizes he is about to blow up everything. Jasmine had no idea the producers dug hup her ex-boyfriend.”
Our source also alleges that Mimi Faust’s alleged scammer ex Rod put Jasmine up to the scam and she “works” for him.
