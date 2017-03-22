Yikes: 90’s Fashion Designer Karl Kani Accused Of Cosby-Style Rape By Model

Karl Kani Accused Of Drugging and Rapping Model

A young Los Angeles model that goes by the name “Lovely Movely” on her instagram account is accusing famed 90’s fashion designer Karl Kani of drugging and raping her. The girl posted Kani’s photo in an effort to “raise awareness” of her situation after going to police and having her case closed. She says that it’s a matter of “he say, she say” and police took his word over hers.

In the photo caption, the young model says that she had a profession fitting with the designer that went normally, but the next meeting at a restaurant ended up with her having a cloudy memory and waking up in his bed with minor injuries. This is what the young girl had to say about in her instagram caption.

First & foremost, saying this is not easy. But if this is going to bring me justice one day then so be it.

The man you see in this picture raped me. I was drugged and raped with no recollection of what happened the night of. Only bits and pieces. I have been in an ongoing case since 4/18/2016. I was told today 3/21/17 by the district attorney (Teresa De Castro) that my case is now CLOSED and not going to trial. Why? B/c there was not enough evidence to prove that I was unconscious at the time. My detective on this case (Detective Fairchild) told me she cannot do anything else to pursue this b/c of what the DA said. HIS DNA WAS FOUND ON MY BODY. This man admitted to the police that we had “consensual sex” which is completely false. And since he’s done this before, he knows how & what to say & do. If he would have told police that we did nothing, my case would still be open b/c of the evidence provided. But since this pig simply said we had mutual sex, my case is closed & thrown w/ the rest of the cases that no one cares to look into b/c there are “bigger” things in the world happening. I was told this is a he said/ she said scenario. I was told by the DA that my case is closed unless this happens to someone else. THE F*CK!?! I’ve had so many people looking up to me & proud of how far I’ve come w/ pursuing my dream. Now I have everyone asking me where have I been. I closed out. I wasn’t me. I stopped modeling. I stopped trusting. I put my life on hold because I didn’t know how to deal with something I’ve never had to deal with before in my life. I didn’t feel sorry for myself. I really didn’t know how to cope in that moment of “Why? How? What happened to me?” I had a professional meeting (fitting) with Karl Kani & his team & I also brought someone with me. The next time he asked to meet at a restaurant & next thing I know, I wake up in this man’s bed naked right next to him with no memory of how I got there, how I got naked, how I got in his bed, or how the f**k I even got into his home! Half of my toenail was gone with dry blood on me. I had scrapes on my legs. I was paranoid & confused..

A few commenters questioned the motive of the model’s post and this is what she had to say: