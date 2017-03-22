Swirl Undone: Ronnie Magro Talks Split With “Famously Single” Co-Star Malika Haqq

Malika Haqq Outchea Thirst-Trappin’ In D.R. After Swirl Split With Ronnie Magro

“Famously Single” Season 2 castmates Malika Haqq and Ronnie Magro are living up to the show’s name once again after a very brief on camera relationship…

“No, me and Malika are not together,” Ronnie confirmed to E! News during an exclusive interview at the NBC Summer Press Day on Monday. “I feel like with me and Malika…we had a connection,” Ronnie said. “When you meet somebody you’re super attracted to them and you’re like, ‘I wanna sleep with you.’ And with Malika it was like, I wanna get to know you, and I feel like we had more of a friendship.” Ronnie continued, “You’ll see throughout the show how our bond and connection grows.”

Welp! That was short lived. Ronnie must not have been putting it down like that. We also can’t help but notice that the few images of the pair alone together have been wiped from both of their instagrams, although you can see the chemistry bubbling in this photo that remains up on Ronnie’s page:

We are still going strong!!! #WatchOutThisGoingToBeAGoodOne #FS2 #IGMightCensorThisPhotoBcTheresJustWayTooMuchFreshNessInOnePhoto #TheElevatoredStopBcWeDefExceededTheFreshnessLimitOnTheSign #Dorothy&IDeciededToGoWithMatchibgPonyTails #MalikaThrowingItUpItLikeSheIs2Pac✌️ A post shared by Ronnie Magro (@realronniemagro) on Nov 8, 2016 at 2:36pm PST

Malika and Ronnie have been done for awhile now, but Haqq took a girl's trip to the Dominican Republic last week that should have wiped away any troubles left in the aftermath.