ShyGalRiRi: Rihanna Looks Awkward And Adorable Watching Her ‘Bates Motel’ Sex Scene [Video]

who's watching??? 🙈🙈🙈 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

Rihanna Watches Her Awkward ‘Bates Motel’ Sex Scene On Instagram Live

For those of you who don’t stalkerishly monitor Rihanna’s every move, you may not have known, but Robyn made her television debut last night on Bates Motel. In the episode, Robyn got hot-and-heavy with her white co-star, Austin Nichols.

Waiting to rehearse with my buddy @rihanna in Marion Crane's apartment. @CarbonellNestor directed tonight. He was superb. pic.twitter.com/IlxsKQwu4u — AUSTIN NICHOLS (@AustinNichols) March 21, 2017

If you missed the scene, check out the clip below.

In a rare inside look, Rihanna took to Instagram to watch the awkward episode on Instagram Live and she looks SOOOO uncomfortable!

Hit the flip to watch Robyn react to her raunchy relations.

Image via Instagram