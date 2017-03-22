ShyGalRiRi: Rihanna Looks Awkward And Adorable Watching Her ‘Bates Motel’ Sex Scene [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Rihanna Watches Her Awkward ‘Bates Motel’ Sex Scene On Instagram Live
For those of you who don’t stalkerishly monitor Rihanna’s every move, you may not have known, but Robyn made her television debut last night on Bates Motel. In the episode, Robyn got hot-and-heavy with her white co-star, Austin Nichols.
If you missed the scene, check out the clip below.
In a rare inside look, Rihanna took to Instagram to watch the awkward episode on Instagram Live and she looks SOOOO uncomfortable!
Hit the flip to watch Robyn react to her raunchy relations.
Image via Instagram
As awkward as Rih-Rih’s reaction is, she’s actually pretty cute lol.