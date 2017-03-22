Woman With Botched Tummy Tuck Shows Horrific Aftermath [Video]

Quanna Brown of Chicago is going viral after showing off the result of a botched tummy tuck. The mother of 3 is pregnant with her 4th child and says she is struggling with the deformity. Quanna says shortly after the surgery, puss and infection set in leaving her in severe pain. She will not name the doctor who did this bang-up job, but does say she did extensive research before making the decision.

Image CatersTV