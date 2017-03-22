Punk Azz Bus Driver Popped For Punching 6-Year-Old In Stomach And Taking His Shoes

School Bus Driver Assaults 6-Year-Old Black Boy

SMH.

Charges were filed against school bus driver Michael Bradley after he assaulted a child on route to school in Manhattan according to NY Daily News . The driver put the 6-year-old child in a headlock and bloodied his nose according to a criminal complaint filed by his mother. In the report, Bradley asked the boy to remove his shoes until he got to school. Natasha Keizer says her son was in route to the Ideal School when the incident happen but, wasn’t alerted about it until later that day. She said the boy had reached school and told the administration what happened to his nose and no one did anything.

“My son walked into the school at 9 a.m. and told his teacher, ‘My bus driver punched me in the face and gave me a bloody nose,’ and then he was questioned until 1:30 p.m.,” said Keizer. “I didn’t find out about what happened until 4 p.m. when another bus driver called and asked me what happened to my son. I called the school and the head of the school also told me the bus driver punched my son in the face.”

The driver was arrested after the mother of the child filed charges. Michael Bradely was also transporting the children on a suspended license.