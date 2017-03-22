Comedy Or Hate? Dave Chappelle’s Stand Up Specials Have Everyone Arguing

Dave Chappelle Comedy Brings Controversy

Dave Chappells is arguably the greatest comedian of all time. The world has been awaiting his return for more than a decade and now he’s back with two new comedy specials on Netflix. One problem: his brand of comedy may not fit everywhere in 2017’s climate.

"I've been following Chappelle's career forever and he really offended me with his views on th…" Me: pic.twitter.com/tl3FWNK3Hj — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) March 22, 2017

Chappelle made jokes about the LGBT community and women. And people are none too pleased. Now we have an interesting back and forth between people who are offended and people telling those offended to lighten up. So who is right? Who knows…but let the debates begin!