Black Girl Magic: Allure Magazine’s April Issue Celebrates Women Of Color
Our skin is so much more than a reflection in the mirror. Our skin is the metaphor that defines how we’re seen—and how we see ourselves. For our April 2017 issue (featuring models #Dilone, #ImaanHammam and #Aamitolagum on the cover!), #Allure asked 41 women of color to tell us the story of their lives through their skin—and skin tone. Because our skin can be both a vulnerability and a defense. But most importantly, it can be a source of celebration. Click the link in our bio for all 41 stories and behind-the-scenes videos of our April cover shoot. 📸: @patrickdemarchelier for Allure April 2017 📷: @_hannahchoi
Finally! Now this is what diversity REALLY looks like.
Allure Magazine Recognizes The Diversity Of Women Of Color In New Issue
Big ups to Allure Magazine for their April issue, which features models Dilone, Aamito Lagum and Imaan Hammam on the cover, their natural hair and complementary shades of brown skin highlighting the variety of beauty across the spectrum of women of color.
Our April cover models @_dilone, @imaanhammam and @aamito_lagum share the struggles they've faced as women of color and how their perspective has changed over time. Click the link in bio for our cover story and the full video. 🎥: @mayamargolina @tshung @br3ttpott3r @anianeczkas 🎵: @narrokh and #orlandovolcano at @doomdab
Inside the magazine Allure speaks with 41 women of color, including Prince Harry’s bae Meghan Markle, our HTGAWM boo Aja Naomi King, fashion trailblazer Bethann Hardison, Padma Lakshmi and many other women of various African, Asian, Latina and American heritages all weighing in about diversity and their experiences with racism and colorism.
"I have the most vivid memories of being seven years old and my mom picking me up from my grandmother's house. There were the three of us, a family tree in an ombré of mocha next to the caramel complexion of my mom and light-skinned, freckled me. I remember the sense of belonging, having nothing to do with the color of my skin. It was only outside the comforts of home that the world began to challenge those ideals."—#Meghan Markle ❤️ Click the link in our bio for more from the #Suits actress and 40 more stories of beauty and diversity from our April issue.
It’s really a beautiful and touching thing to behold.
Here’s one of the most heartbreaking stories shared in the feature:
Aja Naomi King, actress, How to Get Away With Murder
“I was afraid of the darkness of my skin. I believed I had to be celebrated for my intelligence and my sense of humor. Those could be the beautiful things about me since my skin couldn’t. I remember in junior high having a beach day with my family and going to school the next day. Someone in my class exclaimed shock at my appearance. She didn’t know black people could tan. The look on her face stuck with me. For years, I wanted to avoid direct sunlight. The comments you hear as a child stick with you. [I was] afraid of photos in dark rooms because you know no one will be able to see you in the picture and [people] will make fun of you. [I feared] walking into a room that has a black wall and hearing someone remark about how you’ve disappeared. You try to avoid these situations so you’re not in a position to act like you don’t care or [you] make fun of the darkness of your skin before someone else does so that maybe it will sting less. It has been a process of self-love to embrace the beauty of every single drop that makes up the richness that is my beautiful brown skin. If you learn anything in life, learn to love yourself. There is no amount of makeup or skin-care products that will make you love yourself.”
Isn’t that something? More from the story at ALLURE.
Hit the flip for more from the cover models.
Allure Magazine/Patrick Demarchelier/Instagram
"I am comfortable in my own skin and I want you to know that right now." So proud to share with you the April 2017 Cover of @allure with my ladies!!! 👊🏽👊🏾👊🏿❤️️ All my love to the dream team 🙏🏽 📸 @patrickdemarchelier hair @ward_hair mu @romyglow styling @lauraferraranyc casting @ninjarosworld 💕💕💕 This Ones for All of Us! 👼🏿👼🏾👼🏽
Dilone, model
“I don’t think people realize just how much Latinas vary in skin tone. I have Colombian and Dominican friends who are superdark and others who have blonde hair and blue eyes. We are kind of stepping away from thinking this is what someone Latin should look like, with a light skin tone and big butts. It’s celebrated more now than in the past, just how different Latin women are. My role model growing up was Selena. I love her music, what she represented, her sexiness. And just being herself. She wasn’t trying to conform to something else.”
Aamito Lagum
“Growing up in Uganda, I did not fit into the ideal. I was too dark. I was too tall. But I didn’t really notice I was black until I came to the U.S. Here I’m black, whereas I was just a person in Uganda. [Last year, there was a close-up of Lagum’s lips on the M.A.C. Instagram feed that triggered racist remarks in the comments section.] It wasn’t that big a deal to me — haters gonna hate — and I was able to brush it off. I posted back, ‘My lips are giving you sleepless nights.’ I grew up loved by my family. That love enabled me to love what I saw in the mirror. I learned to love my skin too much to fit someone else’s script. It is the same love that keeps me safe from comments that would otherwise offend me.”
Imaan Hammam, model
“I’m half Moroccan, half Egyptian, and I was born in Amsterdam. I’m Muslim, and I’m superproud of my heritage and of my roots. I want to be a role model for young girls who are struggling with racism or struggling with their looks or with their skin color. I had Naomi Campbell, who I looked up to as a black powerful woman. But there aren’t many Arabic models, and being an African-Arabic model, I’m trying to open doors for more Arabic girls.”
Imaan shared multiple shots from the feature on her Instagram. Beautiful right?