Black Girl Magic: Allure Magazine’s April Issue Celebrates Women Of Color

Finally! Now this is what diversity REALLY looks like.

Allure Magazine Recognizes The Diversity Of Women Of Color In New Issue

Big ups to Allure Magazine for their April issue, which features models Dilone, Aamito Lagum and Imaan Hammam on the cover, their natural hair and complementary shades of brown skin highlighting the variety of beauty across the spectrum of women of color.

Inside the magazine Allure speaks with 41 women of color, including Prince Harry’s bae Meghan Markle, our HTGAWM boo Aja Naomi King, fashion trailblazer Bethann Hardison, Padma Lakshmi and many other women of various African, Asian, Latina and American heritages all weighing in about diversity and their experiences with racism and colorism.

It’s really a beautiful and touching thing to behold.

Here’s one of the most heartbreaking stories shared in the feature:

Aja Naomi King, actress, How to Get Away With Murder

“I was afraid of the darkness of my skin. I believed I had to be celebrated for my intelligence and my sense of humor. Those could be the beautiful things about me since my skin couldn’t. I remember in junior high having a beach day with my family and going to school the next day. Someone in my class exclaimed shock at my appearance. She didn’t know black people could tan. The look on her face stuck with me. For years, I wanted to avoid direct sunlight. The comments you hear as a child stick with you. [I was] afraid of photos in dark rooms because you know no one will be able to see you in the picture and [people] will make fun of you. [I feared] walking into a room that has a black wall and hearing someone remark about how you’ve disappeared. You try to avoid these situations so you’re not in a position to act like you don’t care or [you] make fun of the darkness of your skin before someone else does so that maybe it will sting less. It has been a process of self-love to embrace the beauty of every single drop that makes up the richness that is my beautiful brown skin. If you learn anything in life, learn to love yourself. There is no amount of makeup or skin-care products that will make you love yourself.”

Isn’t that something? More from the story at ALLURE.

Allure Magazine/Patrick Demarchelier/Instagram