If You Care: Karlie Redd Confirms Relationship With Ceasar, But Why Does He Have To Wait To Smash?

“I’m Not Ready” Karlie Redd Says She’s Waiting To Knock Boots With Ceaser

Karlie Redd from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta stopped by the Ed Lover and confirm the suspicion of many, saying she is dating Ceaser from VH1’s Black Ink. “It’s a celibate relationship”. She says they sleep in the same bed but it’s a red light when it come’s to sex. She says she’s not ready to take it there with him, she wants to make sure that what they have going on is real. She says Cease is not even eating her cookies! Damn Cease, you better act right, word around “The A” is Karlie got that fire box!

We wonder is this has to do with Ceaser opening a shop in Atlanta and also being on the same network as Karlie. On the LHHATL show, KArlie is seen rekindling a relationship with ex-boyfriend Yung Joc. We can’t keep up with Karlie’s men. Do you think these two are acting coy for publicity??

Here is what Karlie’s ex Yung Joc has to say about Ceaser and Karlie’s “no-sex” life…