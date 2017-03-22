WELP! Mike Epps’ Estranged Wife Wants $109K A Month In Spousal Support

WELP!

Mechelle Epps Asks For $109K A Month In Spousal Support

Mike Epps’ estranged wife is asking him to pay up.

As previously reported Mechelle Epps filed court docs in LA Superior Court demanding spousal support as well as full legal custody of the couple’s two children. She also wanted a judge to demand that Epps pay her legal fees.

Now the exact amount Mechelle’s asking for has been revealed, and it’s to the tune of $109,036.

According to TMZ, Mechelle thinks she’s entitled to the money because Mike makes $3.5 million a year, but recently cut her off from bank accounts and credit cards and she’s got zero income. Mechelle claims that she was a stay-at-home mom in her marriage and she’s too old to work now at 36-years-old.

The over $100K will cover shoes and clothes for their two daughters as well as theihair carere, food, vacations and $72,000 private schooling.

She also needs $3,500 for her mother to remain their nanny and $600 for nanny grandma’s car note.

Mechelle previously told TMZ cameramen that she was shocked by Mike filing for divorce

“It was shocking to me. I didn’t know we were separated since the summer time, we’ve been doing everything a married couple does until January. “I think when I saw him walking down the streets of New York with a “mysterious” girl then that did it. I was being the loyal wife and it threw me for a loop.”

This was after Lira Galore alleged that Mike had been in her DMs, and he was caught publicly flirting with a Twitter user.

