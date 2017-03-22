ANOTHER ONE: Funniest “Oh No Baby What Is You Doing?” Memes

Hilarious “Oh No Baby What Is You Doing” Memes

2017 might already be the greatest year in meme history that gets funnier by the week. This month, it’s the hilariously versatile “oh no baby what is you doing?” meme starring Youtube sensation @nicknpattiwhack_ currently breaking the whole entire internet .

Hit the flip for the absolute funniest “Oh no baby what is you doing” memes.