Congratulations! Naturi Naughton Is Pregnant



Someone we actually like….

Naturi Naughton Expecting Her First Child

One of our favorite “Power” stars is pregnant.

Naturi Naughton who plays Ghost’s downazz wife Tasha on the show, is expecting her first baby. The actress and her longtime boyfriend Ben will welcome a baby in July.

“It’s been a little surreal, but I feel really good, healthy and strong,” the star, 32, told PEOPLE exclusively.”I feel like being pregnant and entering this new stage has made me stronger and more excited about life in general. Everything seems so much more purposeful.”

Naturi also told PEOPLE that her “Power” cast mates have been supportive and protective of her on set including Omari Hardwick who plays her husband.

She also revealed that while she eats healthy things like kale and strawberries, she’s been craving Cup Noodles.

This is the first child for Naturi and Ben.

Dope date night… 👌🏾 A post shared by 🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧 (@bez34) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:37am PST

The couple is currently vacationing in Hawaii.

Congrats Naturi!

