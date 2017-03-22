Wet N’ Wild: 12-Year-Old Girl Suspended From School When Principal Mistakes “Water Snake” For Sex Toy

School Suspends 12-Year-Old Girl For Selling What They Think Are “Sex Toys”

A pre-teen in Wisconsin has been suspended from school because her principal believes that she was selling sex toys to her fellow students.

The girl’s family thinks the principal is insane.

According to a report in TMJ, the school board at Trinity Lutheran School in Racine, WI ruled that the toy that the girl’s father calls “water snake wiggles” was inappropriate even though the girl had permission from her teacher to sell them.

“In your wildest imaginations, no adult could possibly view this as a sex toy, this is a water-filled bag,” said Milt Habeck, the father of the girl.

Its said that the father plans to continue fighting the school until his daughter is cleared of wrongdoing.

Seems like the school administration’s mind is a lot dirtier than the young girl’s is.

Image via TMJ