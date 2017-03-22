Colin Kaepernick Donates $50K To Meals On Wheels After Cheeto Hilter Trump Makes Fun Of His “Unemployment”

Colin Kaepernick Clapped Back at Donald Trump With $50K Donation

Colin Kaepernick just pulled off the classiest clap back of the year. After being ridiculed by the President in a recent Kentucky rally, the former NFL baller donated money to an organization Trump recently proposed to cut funding from. Representatives of Meals On Wheels, an organization that feeds low income seniors and veterans, have been on edge since Trump announce his 2018 budget. The budget outlined a plan to cut nearly 23 million meals from seniors.

Trump made jokes about Kaepernick being cut from the 49ers recently. Trump is MAD that Kaepernick decided to take a knee during the national anthem before games, to protest social justices again people of color.

“Your San Francisco Quarter Back, I’m sure nobody ever heard of him…there was an article today, it was reported that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump. Can you believe that. I said if i remember that one, I’m going to report it to the people of Kentucky, because they like it when people actually stand for the America flag, right?”

Yo DT, your jokes are corny!!

Meals on Wheels, according to ABC, has confirmed the $50,000 donation from Colin Kaepernick and thanked him for it publicly on Tuesday.