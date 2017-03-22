Matt Jordan Tries To Beat The Brakes Off Peter Thomas At A Charlotte Radio Station

Get your life together…

Matt Jordan Attacks Peter Thomas

After threatening to slap Peter Thomas and Todd Tucker, it looks like RHOA’s Matt Jordan tried to make good on his promise.

A report’s now surfaced that Kenya Moore’s ex put hands on Peter Thomas at a Charlotte radio station after he alleged that Peter and Todd coached him into getting $10K from Kenya Moore.

As previously reported Matt made the shocking allegations on Facebook Live and also accused Todd and Peter of faking a friendship with him.

“They were like ‘Yo, Matt, you’re her storyline. You deserve monetary compensation,'” said Matt. “Whole platform, the people in it was fake—it’s all cosmetic. […] Peter stabbed on me.”

He also posted a not so thinly veiled to the RHOA husbands after Peter called him “soft.”

Please tell the truth, @sportsoneclt @cluboneclt A post shared by peterthomasrhoa (@peterthomasrhoa) on Mar 20, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Now according to FreddyO.com, things went left Tuesday when Matt confronted Peter at a North Carolina radio station because he was “talking s***.” The altercation ended with someone getting choked and someone on the floor and now Peter Thomas is pressing charges.

“I wasn’t trying to fight at the radio station which is so unprofessional, but I will be pressing charges,” Peter told FreddyO.

The website also adds that Matt refused to sign a waiver from the radio station to allow them to release footage from the fight, so it may never see the light of day.

Womp, womp.

So far both Matt and Peter are staying quiet on their blowup. We’re waiting on Kenya to comment in 5, 4, 3….



What do YOU think about Matt attacking Peter???

