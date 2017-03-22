Dylann Roof’s Hillbilly Homeboy Sentenced To 27 Months For Failing To Report A Crime

Dylann Roof’s Best Friend Sentenced To Jail For Keeping Hush On Murder Plans

Joey Meek cried in court yesterday when he heard his sentence, according to The Grio. The 21 year old hung out with Dylan Roof regularly and knew about his plan to murder members of a Historically Black South Carolina church before he actually carried it out. Joey failed to report his friend to the FBI, something that would’ve saved 9 people’s lives.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel said he’s hoping the sentence “would serve as a deterrent for anyone in the future who learns of something so serious and fails to come forward to authorities”. Meek plead guilty to lying to authorities and failure to report a crime after signing a plea deal in 2016. Meek’s lawyer says that he had sent handwritten letters to the families of each victim apologizing to avoid jail time but, the judge remained stiff on punishment.

Good for him!