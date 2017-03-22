Hide Ya Kids: Pervy Texas Teacher Cheeses In Mugshot After Student-Sex Charges

Pervy Teacher Smiles Ear-To-Ear In Mugshot

27-year-old science teacher, Sarah Folkes, had a huge smile on her face after being popped for engaging in a sexual relationship with her student. She was booked at the Caldwell County Jail in Lockhart, Texas. The teacher allegedly had been “in a relationship” with one of her 17-year-old male students, according to Yahoo.

The married teacher was suspended and notice of her conduct sent to the State Board for Educator Certification, Lockhart Independent School District said on Monday via their website. Superintendent Susan Bohn said in the statement. “As soon as we learned of the report, we acted swiftly to involve law enforcement and CPS to conduct a thorough investigation. The district does not and will not tolerate any improper communication or contact between a teacher and child.”

On Monday she was arrested and her expression is raising eye-brows. People are wondering why she is smiling so big. What the heck do you think she’s smiling about??

Lockhart Police Depatment