Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Members Lead South Beach Clean Up During Spring Break

Alpha Phi Alpha Members Clean Up South Beach

Members of the nation’s first black greek fraternity recently did more than party during their spring break vacation. Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity members are making national headlines after they were seen picking up trash and recycling in the wee hours of the night on South Beach.

According to the Miami Herald, around 15 Alpha Phi Alpha members of Florida International University’s Tau Delta Chapter spearheaded a volunteer effort to pick up trash after partying, something they apparently make a point of doing every year. Several other partygoers saw the Alphas at work and joined in.

South Beach police took notice of the good deed and took to Twitter to thank them for their efforts.

“A big thank you to the @FIU spring breakers who stayed last night and helped clean up the beach! #KeepMBClean” tweeted the police department’s official account.

A big thank you to the @FIU spring breakers who stayed last night and helped clean up the beach! #KeepMBClean 👏 pic.twitter.com/EW0kQbc3hp — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 14, 2017

Miami Beach city officials have also expressed their thanks to the Alphas for their cleanup efforts.

Shoutout to the Alphas for trying to make a positive change in the midst of debauchery.

