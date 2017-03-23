Missing Black Girls Alert: Spate Of Teen Snatchings Rock Washington D.C.

Fears Are Growing Over The Fate Of Teens Who’ve Disappeared In The Washington, D.C. Area

A wave of disappearances among young black girls and boys in Washington, D.C. has left the city on edge.

Since last month, more than a dozen young people aged 10 to 18 have gone missing off the streets around D.C. and Maryland. Seven girls went missing within a 10 day period this month alone.

Four more were reported missing in the last two days. Shaniah Boyd, 14, who was last seen March 18 in Southeast D.C., as well as Jaylen Lee, 14, who was last seen that day in the city’s Northwest area.

The day before, 17-year-old Charreah Payne disappeared from the Southwest section of the city. That same day, cops said 15-year-old Keyara Edwards was last seen at 8:30 in the Northeast.

However one boy, 14-year-old Michael Carrera-Mason, was found “in good health,” according to Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police, and a little girl, Winter Griffin, 10, was also located safe and sound.

All of the teens are African-American or Latino, and many in the community believe the youngsters might have been trafficked into sex slavery or organ harvesting.

However, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference last week that there hadn’t been an uptick in the number of kidnappings, but an increase in the way authorities were using social media to publicize the crimes. Police have said there was no evidence to suggest that those kidnapped were victims of sex trafficking.

Nevertheless, concerned social media users said they’re outraged by the lack of mainstream media coverage of the disappearances.

“Imagine if these were little white girls going missing in a matter of days of one another, would there still be a lack of outrage?” bbygirl.phee wrote on Instagram.

Others are living in fear that their children will be next.

“This has been disturbing me for sometime,” trustjesusfirst wrote on Instagram.”Everyday someone’s child boy/girl is missing…….this human trafficking is VERY real. Pray for your child’s safety daily.”

Anyone with information should contact Washington D.C. police at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.