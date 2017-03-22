London Attacks: 4 Dead and 20 Injured After Terrorist Runs Over Pedestrians In SUV, Cop Stabbed

Breaking News: The man identified as the likely attacker outside UK Parliament was killed and apparently acted alone, #London police say. For more on this story, visit FoxNews.com. A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

London Suffers Vehicular Terrorist Attack Leaving Dozens Dead Or Injured

S#!t got real today in London as a reported terror attack left two dozen people dead or severely injured.

In a similar fashion to the terrorist attacks in both Nice, France and Berlin, a man drivign and SUV plowed through pedestrians who were walking the Westminster Bridge. According to DailyMail, the driver of the vehicle eventually crashed into a fence not far from Big Ben, but at that point he had injured or killed a significant number of people.

The crazed driver then fled the vehicle and pulled out a what has been described as a Bowie knives and began attacking police officers who were on patrol on the Parliament grounds.

One officer was killed after being stabbed with both weapons.

Before you get to assuming and judging the usual suspects, the man was described as “middle-aged” and “Asian”. He was shot multiple times by the armed police and was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

In a eerie case of irony, or possibly not, this incident comes exactly one year to the day of the terrorist attack in Brussels, March 22, 2016.

R.I.P. to those who lost their lives, thoughts and prayers to those who are currently fighting to survive.

Scary world. We’ll have more as details become available.

