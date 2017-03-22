Figure Skating Faux Pas: Kristi Yamaguchi Tells Nancy Kerrigan To ‘Break A Leg’ On #DWTS
Kristi Yamaguchi Tells Nancy Kerrigan To “Break A Leg”
Kristi Yamaguchi is getting the BUSINESS on Twitter over a tweet she sent to a fellow figure skater.
Nancy Kerrigan, who was famously clubbed in the knee by someone allegedly working for skating rival Tonya Harding in ’94, is currently one of the contestants on season 24 of “Dancing With The Stars.”
And today, ’92 Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi decided to send her some good luck in a HORRENDOUSLY worded tweet.
“Break a leg,” wrote Yamaguchi on Twitter to her fellow figure skater.
UHHHHHH…..DELETE THIS KRISTI.
Some folks think it was some not so thinly veiled shade to Nancy,
but Nancy herself took it all in good stride. (See what we did there?)
Surely, sweet Kristi isn’t shading Nancy for the world to see, she’s all about kindness after all.
What do YOU think about Kristi Yamaguchi’s Nancy Kerrigan tweet???
Splash News/Instagram