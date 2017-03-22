Figure Skating Faux Pas: Kristi Yamaguchi Tells Nancy Kerrigan To ‘Break A Leg’ On #DWTS

Shade or nah???

Kristi Yamaguchi Tells Nancy Kerrigan To “Break A Leg”

Kristi Yamaguchi is getting the BUSINESS on Twitter over a tweet she sent to a fellow figure skater.

Nancy Kerrigan, who was famously clubbed in the knee by someone allegedly working for skating rival Tonya Harding in ’94, is currently one of the contestants on season 24 of “Dancing With The Stars.”

Just watched last nights #dwts, and I loved it. What a #thrill to be apart of!#dancing A post shared by Nancy Kerrigan (@nancyakerrigan) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

And today, ’92 Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi decided to send her some good luck in a HORRENDOUSLY worded tweet.

“Break a leg,” wrote Yamaguchi on Twitter to her fellow figure skater.

UHHHHHH…..DELETE THIS KRISTI.

Some folks think it was some not so thinly veiled shade to Nancy,

but Nancy herself took it all in good stride. (See what we did there?)

Surely, sweet Kristi isn’t shading Nancy for the world to see, she’s all about kindness after all.

Kindness can open the door to so many possibilities. Kindness is my #weshallbefree word. What's yours? Happy 25th for #weshallbefree @garthbrooks A post shared by Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) on Mar 17, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

What do YOU think about Kristi Yamaguchi’s Nancy Kerrigan tweet???

Had a blast in my first # DWTS THANK YOU all for the support and here's to many more@DWTS @theartemc A post shared by Nancy Kerrigan (@nancyakerrigan) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

