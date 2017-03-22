Jesus Take The Wheel: Spring Break Student Shot On Set Of Rap Video In D.C. 

﻿

Spring Break Student Shot While In D.C.

Ayana Mccallister’s father says she was on a spring break from her North Carolina college when she was fatally shot on the set of music video in Washington. The 18 year old was a student at Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh. She and another woman were hit with bullets on the music video location when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting according to The Grio.

“That’s my baby. I just miss her warm smile. The close relationship that we have,” he said. “They were just spending time with him yesterday, several kids hanging out.” The other woman who was shot on the scene was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Please pray for the family, Anthony McAllister, '88, wife Tyreese & daughter Ndaja, '20, as they mourn the loss of their daughter & sister. https://t.co/BmKFNF97FW — Saint Augustine's (@SAU_News) March 21, 2017

Saint Augustine University expressed their condolences to the Callister family on social ﻿media. Smh, senselessness.

