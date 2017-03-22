More Life: The Walking Dead’s “Glenn” Steven Yeun And Wife Welcome Home Baby Boy

🐝🐝 A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

TWD Actor Steve “Glenn” Yeun And Wife Give Birth To Baby Boy

The Walking Dead fans probably still miss Glenn, and he probably misses the show, but just know that he’s living a pretty good life.

The recently married actor, Steven Yeun, and his wife Joana, just brought home their very first child!

According to EOnline, Yeun’s son came into the world last week on March 17th. The couple was married in front of family, friends and many of The Walking Dead’s cast including Norman Reedus (Daryl), Andrew Lincoln (Rick), Melissa McBride (Carol), Sarah Wayne Callies (Lori), Chandler Riggs (Carl), Emma Bell (Amy) and Alanna Masterson (Tara).

Congrats!

Image via Instagram