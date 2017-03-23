Exclusive: LHHATL’s Rodney Bullock Violent & Scammy Past Exposed!

Reality Star’s Criminal Past Revealed

He’s known to millions of viewers of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” as the music indusry vet who shares two “sister wife” strippers – one of whom said she bore Kirk Frost’s baby.

But BOSSIP can reveal that Rodney Bullock is a convicted felon with a history of arrests for violent criminal offenses and fraud.

On the show, Bullock is portrayed as a playboy and music industry insider who enjoys a three-way relationship with Frost’s alleged baby mama Jasmine Washington and another stripper named Keanna Arnold.

However, Bullock, 43, was only recently released from federal prison after the government accused him of scamming $26,000 from a Wells Fargo bank customer by illegally transferring the money from one account to another.

He pled guilty to one count of money laundering, and as part of his plea deal, agreed to act as an informant for the government if needed, according to his plea agreement. A judge sentenced him to a year and a day in federal prison, 18 months of probation and to pay nearly $50,000 back to Wells Fargo bank.

However, Bullock’s fraud case wasn’t the only crime he was charged with. In 2006, he was arrested for battery and domestic violence, and later pled guilty to felony aggravated assault and battery. However, the judge gave the newly-minted reality star a slap on the wrist, sentening him to 12 months probation and 40 hours of community service.

Bullock was later arrested again in 2009 for battery, but it was unclear Wednesday what the outcome of that case was.

But Bullock’s longtime lawyer, Tony Axam, characterized his client as a smart businessman who isn’t afraid to take a gamble on a possible come up.

“I would think that he is a smart entrepreneur,” Axam told BOSSIP. “I would think he is an astute businessman. He took risks as an entrepreneur to create advantages as a businessman to make money. He probably takes higher risks than he needs to.”

We reached out to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for comment.

VH1, Instagram