Suge Knight Hospitalized For Blood Clots

As you probably know by now, Suge Knight has been having a rough go of it for the last couple years while he’s been in prison. Plagued by multiple health issues and even rumored blindness while facing the judge off and on in the criminal death of his former friend.

Now the former Death Row exec is back in the hospital for a chronic condition that has been plaguing him for 2 years.

According to TMZ, Suge has been taken to USC Medical Center for treatement for his blood clots.

Apparently, Suge’s been in solitary confinement and has frequently complained that the conditions are having a negative effect on his health. He’s been in and out of the hospital several times while his trial has dragged on over the last two years.

He’s in stable condition at the moment…but seeing as how he’ll likely be headed right back to solitary once he’s out of the doctors’ care, who knows how long his healthy streak will last?.

Splash