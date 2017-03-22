Will You Be Watching?? Chris Brown To Guest Star On Next Week’s Episode Of ‘Black-Ish’

Chris Brown To Guest Star ‘Black-Ish’

Good news (for a change) for Breezy! The crooner is taking a turn on the small screen next week, making a guest appearance

According to Entertainment Weekly, Chris will play a popular rap star named “Richard Youngsta” that Dre (Anthony Anderson) is extremely excited to work with, but his campaign reads as stereotypical to his wife Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross).

Interesting! We can’t recall seeing Chris bust out his acting chops since “Think Like A Man,” so we’re interested to see him stretch those comedic skills.

Will you be tuning in to catch Chris chop it up with Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Deon Cole and the cast of kiddies next week?

