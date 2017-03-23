Beyonce Facetimes Young Cancer-Stricken Fan Whose Dying Wish Was To Meet Her

Beyonce Facetimes Terminally Ill Fan

Bey just made one of her fans‘ dying wish come true with a simple FaceTime call.

The superstar placed a phone call to a Houston-based teen who’s been diagnosed with a rare form of stage four cancer. Ebony Banks graduated high school early despite her diagnosis and spending most of her senior year in and out of the hospital, and said her only wish was to get the chance to meet Queen Bey before the end.

Hearing this, friends and family leapt into action, starting a campaign on social media to get Bey’s attention. As Ebony’s nickname is “Ebob” amongst her friends, her classmates got #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE trending on social media in hopes of making their friend’s wish to get a meetup with Beyoncé come true.

And it worked! Beyonce called Ebony on Facetime while she was in the hospital, letting her bigtime fan know she loves her:

Beyoncé facetiming with Ebony, a fan with a rare cancer disease whose last wish was to see Beyoncé. ❤️️💙 pic.twitter.com/pCkGzF4feZ — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 22, 2017

Wow. We’re sure Ebony will cherish that phone call forever.

Splash/Twitter