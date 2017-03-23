BigGuyTwitter Is Back And Panties Are Getting Very Soggy

Big Guy Twitter Returns

You never know when a thirsty day will happen on Twitter. Hastags pop up and people start posting thirst traps all willy nilly like people are okay getting their lives ruined by falling in love with complete strangers. One of the iconic hashtags is #BigGuyTwitter that set the internet ablaze last year.

Well it has returned. So take a look at these tall, girthy men and put a blow dryer to your nethers because it’s about to go down.