Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Are Back On Speaking Terms For The First Time Since Their Split

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Back On Speaking Terms

After six months of bitter battling and general iciness, divorcing couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are opening the lines of communication between them for the first time in a long while.

According to E!news, despite months of stubbornness on the terms of their split, the two are cooling off their tempers and get closer to reaching an agreement on their divorce.

“Things have calmed settled between Brad and Angelina. It’s not as tense as it had been. They are focused on the kids and working to do what’s best for them.”

Good news for these two and their army of children! Great when a couple can reach common ground for an amicable split…right?

Splash/WENN