Keyshia Cole Signs On To Join Cast Of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood

Keyshia Cole Joins LaHHH

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood is just full of surprises this next season, isn’t it?

According to TheJasmineBrand, Keyshia Cole is 100% joining the cast of the Hollywood iteration of the show, and she’s bringing her ex-husband Booby Gibson with her.

Sources say she wasn’t 100% on her decision after news broke that she’d be on the show and the fan response wasn’t exactly the most positive. So much so, that she actually publicly denied the truth when the backlash rolled in.

“After the public found out about Keyshia joining the show, she didn’t like the response. She got cold feet and was having second thoughts.”

But apparently Vh1 showed Keyshia the right numbers and she’s completely on board now. On top of roles for Keyshia and Booby, her fashion stylist and personal assistant will support her storyline.

No word on if the eggs on Bow Wow’s Rolls Royce or that piano-top grind for Birdman will be brought up on the show…but dammit, we hope so.

Will you be watching?

Splash