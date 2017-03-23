Knock ‘Em Out The Box Rick! Slick Rick’s Classic “Children’s Story” Is Now A Kids Book

A Little Positivity: Slick Rick’s “Children’s Story” Is Now An Actual Kids Book

You may be able to share a significant part of hip hop history at bedtime with you kiddies soon. Slick Rick, the rap ruler, is turned his classic song “Children’s Story” into a children’s book. The book is being distributed through a boutique Boston-based record label “Get On Down”.

MC Ricky D first came on to fame with “La Di Do Di’ featuring Doug E. Fresh in the 80’s. His hit’s also include “Mona Lisa and Hey Young World”. Slick Rick’s rhymes and voice stood out, with his British influence and Bronx raised lexicon. The book seems to feature Rick’s exact lyrics from the song. We can expect it to be released April 22, 2017 in person only.

Congratulations to him! Glad to see our Rap pioneers still eating off their talent. Especially, in a positive way.

Image Cred: GetOnDown.com