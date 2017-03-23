SMH: Racist White Dude Came To NYC “To Kill Black Men”, Stabs Homeless Man To Death

Black New York City Man Stabbed To Death By Hateful Out Of Towner

On Monday, Timothy Caughman stumbled into a gas station with multiple stab wounds to his chest after being randomly attacked by a crazy white dude. The homeless man never had a chance of surviving the random attack, it was his attackers mission to kill him. NYPD Chief of Manhattan Detectives William Aubry “His intentions were to come here to harm male blacks” according to NY Mag.

James Harris Jackson, 28, a white man from Baltimore, told police that he murdered Caughman because he’d “come to New York to kill a black man”. Police saw Jackson attack Caughman on surveillance video Monday night. According to the video, Jackson approached Caughmen and started to argue with him as he sifted through garbage near 11th ave in midtown Manhattan, soon after he began stabbing him. Caughman was rushed to the hospital where he died. Jackson ended up turning himself into police two days later. SMH.

Timothy Caughman seemed like a nice guy too, according to his twitter account. People are leaving their condolences. Rest in peace, fam.