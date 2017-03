GOODnight my pretty baby ๐Ÿ”ฎ๐Ÿ”ฎ๐Ÿ”ฎ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 22, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

Dream Kardashian Gets Social

Rob Kardashian shared some more adorable photos of his daughter Dream last night. How cute is she in this little collage he made?

Blac Chyna also made a snapchat appearance with Dream Kardashian last night. The baby kept blowing raspberries. Pretty cute stuff.

The best gift of allโ€ผ๏ธ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ€โ˜˜๏ธ๐Ÿ€๐Ÿ€๐Ÿ€โ˜˜๏ธโ˜˜๏ธโ˜˜๏ธโ˜˜๏ธ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

But we’re not sure anything can beat Dream in her St. Patty’s Day get up. So precious right?