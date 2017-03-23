People Think This Pic Proves That Tara Wallace Is Expecting Peter Gunz’ 11th Child
Tara Wallace Confirms Whether Or Not She’s Pregnant By Peter Gunz
Rumors are running rampant this week that Peter Gunz is set to become a dad for the 11th time.
As previously reported the “Love & Hip Hop” star who’s technically still married to Amina Buddafly, wants to reconcile with his baby’s mother Tara Wallace…
and people have been speculating for MONTHS that they’re expecting their fourth child together.
Now a new photo of Tara has surfaced and fans are adamant that she’s announcing her pregnancy. In it, she has her hand on top of her belly and she’s captioned it “I’m talking to the man in the mirror.”
Fans have since blasted Tara for once again having a baby with her married baby’s dad and she’s clapping back.
But is Tara REALLY expecting???
Nope!
According to Tara not only is she not pregnant, she’s not having sex. Instead Tara says she’s still carrying baby weight from having three boys including Gunner Gunz in 2016.
“It is okay to have to take your time and it’s okay to have your little pouch.”
“I wore my favorite Bob Marley T-shirt [on Instagram] and next thing you know I’m on Media Take Out and they’re saying, “It can’t be much longer.” It’s like, geez, guys, how many babies can I have in one year? I think it’s just a story that the media wants to run with. Like, it’s a slow news day, let’s just [report] that Tara’s pregnant because she hasn’t lost all her baby weight.
There are so many women who struggle with this issue. You have to give a compliment where it’s due, and Amina can pop out a baby and the next day, her body is the same. We all want that but every woman isn’t like that and that’s a good thing.
Women need to be okay if that doesn’t happen, that’s just not their body type. It is okay to have to take your time and it’s okay to have your little pouch. Let me tell you, I was really stressed out, trying to work out and get back in shape because we were going to start filming [Love & Hip Hop] and I didn’t want to be fat and it just wasn’t going anywhere. I was hungry, I was nursing, it was just too much.
I don’t like to talk about Peter but even he said to me, “People body bashing you is just so disgusting to me because you have three children and I think you look really good and I hope that, that’s not affecting you or you believe that because you look really good.” And I appreciate that, so thank you.”
Tara also added that she’s got “cobwebs” on her cooch. Sorry Peter!
“I’m going to be completely honest, it’s like cobwebs, I’m talking about it [being] non-existent,” said Tara. ” have always been open to dating, I just get very bored fast. I have always been a very difficult person to date. I don’t like randomly dating, I don’t like stupid questions. I have eight brothers, so sometimes I just want to be a buddy. I’ve found that if I’m not immediately attracted to the person then I just want to be their buddy. So, I don’t force [dating].
Sit down haters!
Tara’s going head to head with fans who are adamant that she’s pregnant.
On Peter choosing her over Amina:
“It doesn’t make me feel bad for her. The one thing that Amina has that no one else had is to see a clear picture before she brought children into the situation, before we even went as far as we did. Coming into Love & Hip Hop, the one thing that [Amina] knew was that they were married and I didn’t know. For both of them to go into the situation, knowing that I didn’t know that and thinking that would be okay to expose that on television. I don’t feel bad for her. Even when it came [my] pregnancy with Gunner, I didn’t feel like this was something that should just be shoved into someone’s face on TV. These things are life altering, it’s not a little fight or spat.”
On Amina calling her a mistress:
“It’s interesting that to Amina, of all people, would call someone a name. I know we have to sell books and be creative but it’s just so ridiculous because [she] knows how this started. Not to mention, people say I called her this, and I called her that, but, no I didn’t. She did get a lot of name-calling in the beginning but not from me. That didn’t come from me, it came from other people.”