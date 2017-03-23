Scattered, Smothered, Covered: Waffle House Employees Catch Fade In Front Of Customers

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Rise and shine

A post shared by Waffle House Official (@wafflehouseofficial) on

Alabama Waffle House Employees Fight In Front Of Customers

If it ain’t one thing, its a muthaf**kin’ other at the Waffle House.

Usually it’s drunk and disrespectful customers fighting, but according to NYPost, employees at an Auburn, Alabama location got to scrappin’ with EACH OTHER!

S#!t wild…

Off the Heezy…

Image via Facebook

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1543059/scattered-smothered-covered-waffle-house-employees-catch-fade-in-front-of-customers-43081/
Categories: Catch Fade, News, SMH

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

  • http://www.naijarepublic.com/scattered-smothered-covered-waffle-house-employees-catch-fade-in-front-of-customers/ Scattered, Smothered, Covered: Waffle House Employees Catch Fade In Front Of Customers - NaijaRepublic Site

    […] Original Article […]

blog comments powered by Disqus