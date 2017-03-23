WELP! Kendu Isaacs Wants Mary J. Blige To Cough Up $110,000 A Month In Spousal Support

Mary J. Blige’s Ex Wants Her To Pay $110K A Month In Spousal Support

According to paper work filed and obtained by The Daily Mail last week, Kendu Isaac, the estranged husband of Mary J. Blige, is demanding over $100,000 a month in support. Kendu Isaacs’ financial situation has ‘changed significantly in the last 12 months’, the Los Angeles court papers state. He claims to have been making huge cash while the couple were still together, handling all of her business decisions and acting as a manager with 10% commission.

The filing states:

‘Mr. Isaacs was Ms Blige’s personal manager for more than one decade and throughout the entire marriage. Mr. Isaacs has negotiated practically every deal on behalf of Ms. Blige, and based upon Ms Blige’s income over the years, their relationship has been financially lucrative. During the marriage, Mr. Isaacs was compensated 10% of all gross income received by Ms Blige.’

Kendu’s monthly expenses are listed in the court filing and they include: $5,000 a month to support his parents, $4,971 for two children from a past relationship, $1,200 he pays on eating out and the $60,000 in rent he owes to several properties.He also says in the document that he pays nearly $2,500 on auto expenses and transportation, $5,708 for a housekeeper and maintenance on his properties and another $1,723 on groceries. Whew!

Isaacs is requesting the ‘temporary spousal support’ immediately to cover him, because he “can’t get a job in entertainment” after his very public relationship and break up. He also states that a pre-nup agreement he signed two days before marriage is invalid because he “didn’t understand” what he was signing.