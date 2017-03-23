More Funbags: C-Milli Is A Blonde Jawn Now, You Likey?

Christina Milian Reveals Her New Blonde Look

C-Milli out here doing THEE most again! The actress/singer showed off a new blonde look while out to dinner at Catch Restaurant in West Hollywood with her and Karrueche’s bestie Joey. You likey? Or nah? We’re thinking this is probably a wig. Should she throw it away or keep it?

Christina wore a body hugging knit dress with some gold body chains that brought the eyes to her cleavage — which was spilling over! Her curves are killer for sure but every now and then we wish Christina would embrace a less overt approach. Do you think she tries too hard to be a bombshell or is she so beautiful that it doesn’t bother you that she’s always flashing cleavage, nips and other stuffs?

Hit the flip for more photos from the night and don’t forget to weigh in about Christina’s look. We want to know what you think!

SplashNews